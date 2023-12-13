In it episode 366 of 'There is room at the bottom', Joel, Macarena, 'Mike' and Patty They are rehearsing the official dance for their double wedding. At that time, Claudio was teaching them how to dance ballet, such was the butler's passion that he wore tights and an afro wig to better guide his students. However, Francesca sees them, gets scared, and catches the attention of Peter's admirer. So couples are forced to stop practices. Macarena and Joel are the only ones who want to continue practicing, while Patty and 'Mike' point out that they have pending issues to attend to.

We invite you to read this note that will tell you what happens with Macarena and Joel while they rehearse for their marriage, which at first was not welcomed by both parties, because it was the same date. However, now they are planning two weddings in one. Will Joel manage to keep up with Macarena?

Why did Macarena and Joel dance in secret?

In the Gigio Aranda series It is seen that, after being kicked out of Francesca's house because of Claudio, Macarena insists on continuing rehearsing, but the only one interested is Joel. So, the next day, 'Charo''s son goes back to look for Diego's sister to let her know that she has already found a new choreographer to help them. But they will be the only ones attending, since none of their partners will be able to. Finally, the 'Fish Face Boy' takes the blonde to meet the teacher, who was also the director of the choreography of the song 'Serrucho'.

What happened while Joel and Macarena were dancing?

Joel with his graces makes the practices fun and Macarena will fall in love with the spark of the 'Fish Face Boy'. They both complement each other when dancing and will realize each other's emotions, so they will avoid mentioning it or having more contact. When they return home, they will continue thinking about each other, which will be noticeable with their respective partners.