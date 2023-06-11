Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

Two wolf cubs are standing in a field.

The CDU reacted skeptically to the Green project “Wolf Dialogue Series”. Environment Minister Lemke is moving “in her green species protection bubble,” said Steffen Bilger, Vice President of the parliamentary group.

Munich – wolf issue. The Greens want to objectify the discussion with the “Wolf Dialogue Series”. Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) invited to an event at the beginning of June. Union parliamentary group leader Steffen Bilger, like the entire opposition, was not there. The CDU politician criticized opposite Merkur.de the position of the minister. “It’s anything but a sense of reality, it’s pure green wolf romance.”

Lemke described the return of wolves as a great success for nature conservation. “The aim must be to create a balance between the protection of people and livestock and the protection of species,” said Lemke after the talks. She pleads for a safe coexistence with the wolf. This requires a functioning herd protection, especially through fences. “You can’t build that many fences to protect the grazing of 2,500 wolves throughout Germany,” said Bilger. Fences could not be built everywhere, for example in the mountains.

Wolf population in Germany is increasing

The wolf was considered extinct in Europe for a long time before it returned to Germany in the late 1990s. Conservationists see this as a success for biodiversity. Critics like Bilger say the wolf population is getting out of control. In fact, the number of animals in this country is increasing. According to the Federal Documentation and Advice Center for Wolves, there are currently 161 confirmed packs, 43 pairs and 21 individual animals living in Germany (as of November 2022). A pack consists of eight to twelve animals.

The development of wolf territories in Germany. There are more animals every year. © Federal Center for Grazing Animals and Wolves (BZWW)

Ms. Lemke moves in her green species protection bubble with the wolf.

The wolf is moving closer to human settlements in many areas of Germany, criticized CDU man Bilger. Due to a lack of deterrent measures, the wolf keeps less and less distance to humans and would increasingly tear grazing animals. That had “dramatic consequences,” said Bilger. “Livestock farmers are abandoning their herds because they can no longer protect them and feel abandoned by politics.”

That also has an impact on people. “Without sheep there is no effective dike protection. Without alpine farming there is less biodiversity and less protection against erosion. Keeping our beautiful cultural landscape open is in danger. Without grazing animals, our home would have a different face.” On the fringes of the meeting, the environmental association WWF called for more support for livestock farmers. Herd protection measures would have to be supported professionally and financially and implemented as unbureaucratically as possible.

The CDU criticized that it was not invited to the event and that the opposition voice was missing. “You can see what a green minister thinks of dialogue and exchange. Ms. Lemke moves in her green species protection bubble with the wolf.” In fact, no parliamentary groups were invited to the wolf dialogue series, i.e. no Greens members of the Bundestag either. This was confirmed by the Ministry of the Environment on request. The event took place with representatives of the countries and associations.

CDU calls for “wolf management that also deserves the name”

The CDU called for a “wolf management that also deserves the name” and wants to include the wolf in the federal hunting law. “It’s not about eradicating the wolf, it’s about keeping it away from areas where effective herd protection is not feasible in any other way, for example in the area of ​​alpine pastures in Bavaria or dykes in northern Germany.” Lemke pointed out that wolves that repeatedly kill grazing animals that are reasonably protected are already being killed according to the current legal situation.

For some politicians, however, the current regulations do not go far enough. For example, Free Voters boss Hubert Aiwanger demanded: “The wolf must be hunted.” The Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister told our editorial team: “If we are not allowed to actively hunt the wolf, tourism will be at massive risk in a few years because the farmers do not have any grazing animals can drive out more and the landscape becomes overgrown and loses its attractiveness.” Aiwanger therefore wants to change the hunting law. (as)