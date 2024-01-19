The first statements of Alessandro Impagnatiello at the end of the first hearing of the trial for the murder of Giulia Tramontano

At the end of the first hearing of the trial, Alessandro Impagnatiello, the only person accused of Giulia Tramontano's crime, chose to make statements. In those seconds, the 29-year-old's family immediately left the courtroom, because perhaps they didn't want to listen to him.

For the woman's parents and brothers, it was really very difficult to stay in the same place room with the man accused of ending his life. Sister Chiara chose to look at him all the time, except when he spoke.

Alessandro Impagnatiello arrived at the Court of Assizes of the Court of Milan, a head down. She had the unkempt bearda pair of jeans, a blue jacket and tennis shoes.

The moment they locked him in the courtroom cell, he was wiped away the tears with a handkerchief. He cried for several minutes. When finished, she chose to take the word and in front of everyone he declared:

That day I destroyed Giulia and the baby's life. That day with them, I also left. I do not ask that this apology be accepted, I cannot ask for forgiveness, I only ask that it be heard. If this is the occasion and place to do so, I apologize. The only thing I do is, in the evening before going to sleep, hope I don't wake up the next morning.

The words of Alessandro Impagnatiello's lawyer

In those seconds, the and his sister Giulia Tramontano are gone out from the classroom, the mother and brother remained inside. Giulia Gerardinithe barman's lawyer, on this very apology, said:

We can't explain what happened, so I'm shocked by what happened. She feels very bad, it was the first opportunity she had to talk to her family.