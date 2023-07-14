bad news for fans Juanesespecially those who attended the concert that he would offer in Central Park in NYas it had to be canceled due to poor organization.

The concert of the Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes was canceled in New York because a lot of people came and they did some improper acts, among them They broke security barriers.

In various news portals it is shared how everything happened, also that Juanes did go on stage, but he only sang two songs: ‘Grey’ and ‘Bad people’.

Juanes. Instagram photo

After reaching an agreement with the event organizers and seeing the disorganization in the event, Juanes and his production team decided to cancel his presentation, to everyone’s anger.

On social networks, Juanes is sad about the way his presentation in New York took place, and he also clarifies that the decision to cancel his performance was for safety, above all.

“We couldn’t finish our show, but I want you to know that safety is always going to come first for us, above anything else. So I hope I can see you very soon.”

In his attempt to calm the public, Juanes called for calm, but he did not succeed: “If we are not calm, they are going to stop the concert. Many people were left outside without being able to enter. We want to continue the show. It’s possible, right?”

In press reports it is mentioned that the place where Juanes sang was conditioned to receive about five thousand people, but around twelve thousand arrived.

This would be the first time that a Juanes concert has been canceled for reasons beyond the control of the artist and his work team, as mentioned by Heather Lubov, executive director of the event the artist was invited to in New York.

