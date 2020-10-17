A special Covid Ehpad has just opened in the Tarn department. This ancient nursing home can accommodate up to 15 residents positive for Covid-19. As soon as a patient is detected Covid-19 in a retirement home in the region, he can be admitted the same evening in this Ehpad in Salles-sur-Cérou.

Staff are protected from head to toe with masks, gowns and gloves. But the great advantage for the residents is that they are not locked in their room so as not to contaminate the other residents. “When residents in nursing homes are affected by Covid-19, the best way to prevent the epidemic from spreading is to isolate them in their rooms”, explains Guillaume Marzocchi, director of this special Covid nursing home, and two other neighboring nursing homes.

When these people have impaired cognitive abilities, it is difficult to explain to them, and to make them understand, that they must respect the instructions and the isolation in the room. Guillaume Marzocchi, director of the special Covid nursing home to franceinfo

For the director of nursing home, isolation “generates strong disturbances” and questions for caregivers: “How do we do it? Do we lock people up? Do we tie them up or give them medication? It’s inhuman, it’s not possible. And unfortunately, we had colleagues in the urgency who had to face these decisions. ”

Yvette is precisely one of the residents hosted in this nursing home. She is Covid-19 positive and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. If she explains being “very happy” to be in this house in the country, she does not quite understand why she is there.

For the Regional Health Agency, which is financing the operation up to 40,000 euros, this makes it possible not to occupy places in hospitals and to break the chain of transmission of the virus. “They can leave their room, explains Anaïs, nursing assistant. “They can chat and interact with the people around them. They can go outside for some fresh air if they wish.”

This old, very quiet rest home, in the middle of the countryside, almost closed definitively a few months ago. She is therefore experiencing a second youth thanks to Covid-19.