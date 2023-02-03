In a touching post on Twitter, Thijs Slegers explained that his leukemia is out of control and that his time is almost up

Very sad news has spread in the last few works and involves one of the best-known faces of TV, sports journalism and Dutch football. It’s about Thijs Slegersjournalist, writer and press officer of PSV Eindhoven, who has been battling leukemia for some time and who announced yesterday that there is nothing more for him to do.

In Holland, his name and face are among the best known. Prominent journalist, best-selling author and press officer for one of Europe’s top football clubs, the PSV Eindhovenhas been able to enter the hearts of many in its own way.

Slegers has worked for the most important newspapers in the Netherlands, written the biographies of many Dutch champions, such as Andy van der Meijdea former midfielder among others also for Inter, always a football observer for PSV and coached some minor teams in the country.

Unfortunately Thijs hasn’t been very lucky in terms of health in recent years. In the 2017 He had a cerebral infarctionwhile at the end of 2020 he received the diagnosis of acute leukemia.

In 2022 he suffered a stem cell transplant and although the surgery went perfectly, he unfortunately had a rejection.

Thijs Slegers announcement

To explain what actually happened, Thijs Slegers himself thought about it, who on Twitter has published a long and touching notewith which he said that there is nothing left for him to do now.

Dear ones, unfortunately yesterday we had bad news. There is no stopping the disease of rejection that has been bugging me for months. After a previously successful stem cell transplant, the hangover will eventually kill me. Doctors can’t do anything for me anymore. We have no choice but to accept fate and face it. My family and I thank you all for the support we have received over the years. This has done us much good.

Thijs Slegers – Twitter