Seeing how people prick and eat their lovingly prepared dishes on a fork, that is the reason for many chefs to choose a life as a chef. That’s exactly what they’ve had to miss for the past eight months. Now that the restaurants are open again, these chefs in Utrecht can’t believe their luck. Neither does the Gouden Lapel critic Marco Bosmans. He can finally go on the road again.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...