In this time of December, everyone is ready for events, therefore, beautiful girls arrived at the Christmas party with everything, but there was a small mistake, they went to the wrong house.

Digital platforms are full of viral videos, of Internet users who lived with their family, co-workers or friends, in inns and Christmas Eve, on this occasion, some women made everyone burst out laughing, due to an oversight.

Although, everyone longs for the posada parties, to eat, dance, receive gifts and see those people who cannot live together every day, for this reason, most of the time they try to attend.

Although, sometimes the meeting point is an unknown destination, which is why they can get to the wrong house, as on this occasion, when some women impress with their mistake.

It was through TikTok, where Cynthia De Garza, in her account (@cyntiasandoval4), published the clip, along with the description, “Like when they arrive with everything, but this was not the inn, beautiful ladies.”

During the recording, it was possible to see a house with a Santa Claus outside, the women knocking on the door, After opening them, they realized they were at the wrong address, so they couldn’t help but laugh.

We recommend you read:

The fact sparked laughter among them, but also among Internet users, for which the content already has thousands of views.