The SBU confirmed searches of Ukrainian Defense Ministry officials in connection with the theft of $40 million

On the night of January 28, information spread online that employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) allegedly came with searches to current and former officials of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic, and investigative actions were also carried out at the managers of the Lviv Arsenal. The defendants are suspected of stealing 1.5 billion hryvnia (about $40 million) during the procurement of shells for the country's Armed Forces (AFU).

Later, the press service of the SBU officially confirmed what was happening. The defendants are charged with a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (embezzlement, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it through abuse of official position, committed by an organized group).

Suspicion was brought against the former (according to unconfirmed reports, this is Alexander Liev) and current heads of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense, the head and commercial director of the Lviv Arsenal company and their accomplice – a representative of a foreign commercial structure. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The attackers tried to steal almost 1.5 billion budget hryvnias from the purchase of 100 thousand mortar rounds for the Ukrainian Armed Forces SBU press service

According to investigators, money was stolen from the state budget through the purchase of 100 thousand mortar rounds for the Ukrainian army. For this purpose, a contract was signed with the arms supplier Lviv Arsenal in August 2022. However, Ukraine did not receive a single artillery shell, some of the funds were transferred to the shadows abroad, and some remained in the accounts of the Ukrainian company. The stolen money was seized, and now the task is to return it to the republic’s budget.

Documentation of the crime took place with the full assistance of the current Minister of Defense SBU press service

SBU officers also detained one of the suspects who was trying to leave the country; he was taken into custody; preventive measures have not yet been imposed on other defendants.

The fight against corruption – through personnel changes and hiding the truth

The problem of corruption in Ukraine, in particular in the defense department, came to light a long time ago. Back in March 2023, an anti-corruption department was established in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Residents of the republic were urged to contact them if they “identified abuse or corruption risks in the field of defense procurement.” The key goal of the created unit was the implementation of the principle of zero tolerance to corruption.

In September 2023, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky made personnel changes, dismissing the head of the Ministry of Defense Alexei Reznikov and appointing Rustem Umerov in his place.

The new minister immediately warned of conducting an audit of all areas in order to develop a national security and defense strategy for Ukraine in accordance with NATO standards. He indicated that the main task of the Ministry of Defense will be the fight against corruption.

Since then, several high-profile corruption cases in the defense department have been uncovered in Ukraine. Two former high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Defense, one of whom formerly served as deputy minister, were accused of theft in the procurement of uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, businessman Igor Grinkevich and his son were declared suspicious in the case of supplying goods to the Ukrainian army, after which the department terminated all contracts with his companies. Grinkevich is accused of causing more than a billion hryvnia in damage to the Ministry of Defense due to corruption schemes.

With the change of leadership of the Ministry of Defense, another story came to light – an attempt to hide the truth by obstructing the activities of a journalist who was investigating cases of corruption in the republic. According to unconfirmed reports, they were talking about the founder of the Our Money project, Yuri Nikolov. In this regard, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine opened a criminal case.

The journalist said that a year earlier, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov asked the SBU to open a case against him for undermining the country’s defense capability for articles on corruption in the army. The fact that Reznikov was eventually removed from his post, according to Nikolov, could have helped him remain free and continue writing revealing materials.

Even Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is suspected of widespread corruption

A September 2023 poll found that 78 percent of Ukrainians hold Zelensky responsible for corruption in government and military administrations. Since the Western partners providing financial assistance to Kyiv were extremely concerned about the situation with corruption in the republic, 55 percent of those surveyed believed that weapons should be supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine only if they successfully combat this problem.

Zelensky himself was also suspected of embezzling the state budget. Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Geo Leros accused him of the fact that since 2012, the Ukrainian leader and his associates have transferred about $40 million from businessman Igor Kolomoisky to offshore companies. In addition, he added, in 2014 Zelensky did not pay taxes, but at the same time purchased real estate abroad with funds from the state budget.

Ukrainians, to whose conscience Zelensky appeals, are extremely interested in whether his mug will burst from the withdrawal of such capital from our country? Geo LerosDeputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Meanwhile, Western concerns about the lack of reporting on aid provided to Ukraine are only growing. Despite the public support of Kyiv, even in the United States the republic is recognized as the most corrupt state in Europe.