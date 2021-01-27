They came to the apartments of Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia with a search. This was stated by the director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) Ivan Zhdanov, reports RIA News…

According to him, the search is carried out by the police in the framework of Article 236 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules”). “In Maryino, the apartment of Alexei Navalny was searched. There are many “heavy” masks … Yulia Navalnaya’s apartment on Avtozavodskaya is also searched, “Zhdanov said in a statement.

There are currently no comments from law enforcement agencies on the searches.