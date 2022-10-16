In an interview on Friday, the president resumed the case and said that the girls “were getting ready” to “make a living”

In live held on April 10, 2021, broadcast on Facebook, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visits a house with “various Venezuelans” in the Morro da Cruz neighborhood of São Sebastião, administrative region of the Federal District. In the video, the Chief Executive says that they “came” to fix your hair.

The case was resumed during the channel’s podcast Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, on Friday (14.Oct.2022). In the interview, Bolsonaro says that “painted a mood” when passing by minor Venezuelan women on a motorcycle. On Saturday (15.Oct), the term “Bolsonaro pedophile” was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Watch excerpt from live (8min31s):

In the broadcast, Bolsonaro talks to women about the difficulties they faced in Venezuela. He also claims that he will engage the Ministry of Justice to help them regulate their documents in Brazil.

At one point, a girl asks the president for work, who replies: “I work, I can’t help. We will see a question of documentation”. Then the group carrying out the social action says: “We are from the technical center of vocational education”.

From the images, it is possible to notice that the group is carrying out a solidarity action. Here are some records from the professionals:



Playback/YouTube In the background, a woman brushes another’s hair, while professionals talk to the president



Playback/YouTube Professional in social action with a group of Venezuelans



Playback/YouTube In the background, a woman brushes another woman’s hair

WHAT DOES BOLSONARO SAY?

In Live broadcast made in the early hours of this Sunday (16.out), the president stated that the PT “exceeded all limits” to “cut out pieces” from video to “distort” and imply that he was “behind program”.

Bolsonaro said he just wanted to show “indignation” with the situation of Venezuelans.

“What was I showing with that? My indignation, because those Venezuelan girls, who had run away from their country, had run away from hunger, were in their small group, as there are thousands across Brazil, here on the outskirts of Brasília.”, declared the president.

“And what were they getting ready for? I showed all my indignation here. People struggling to make a living and in the middle of a pandemic“, continued.

“Now, PT cuts pieces as if I were after programs. For the love of God. I did a live for it, it was demonstrated what was happening. They take pieces and say: ‘painted a mood’,” Bolsonaro said.

Watch (10min45s):

PT advertising

This Sunday, the PT (Workers’ Parties) reproduced the excerpt from Bolsonaro’s statement, in which he says that “painted a mood” with Venezuelan minors. Then, Bolsonaro’s campaign triggered the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) asking for the insertion to be taken off the air.

Watch the advertisement released by PT (40s):