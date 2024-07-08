A new report has revealed a hot story in the Temptation Island house: Lino, Alessio’s boyfriend, was being fought over by two temptresses who allegedly fought over him

Like every self-respecting summer season, Italian television seems unable to ignore the usual love tribulations brought to the screen by the couples starring in the famous television program Temptation Island. The reality show based on temptations led by the iconic host, Filippo Bisciglia, and which this year, among the various characters that populate it, boasts the presence of an undisputed protagonist who is already making a lot of people talk about him. We are obviously referring to Lino GiulianoAlessia Pascarella’s boyfriend, this season’s Neapolitan couple.

Alessia and Lino, protagonists of Temptation Island

A couple that immediately bounced to the honors of media and social media popularity for their typical folkloristic extravagance. In particular, it is Lino who stands out among all: the boy has in fact given a full demonstration of himself as soon as he set foot on the television program. All this with great joy and amusement on the part of the viewers, intrigued not only by the amorous intrigues that are created between lovers and tempters, but also by the real character traits of the individual characters.

The love story of Lino and Alessia

The one writing directly to the program is his girlfriend Alessia, tired of continuing to doubt the fidelity of the boy who in the past had already undermined her trust several times.

The woman, mother of a child from a previous relationship, is in fact convinced that her boyfriend betraythus coming to doubt the true extent of the boy’s feelings towards her.

Lino, since the very first episodes of the reality show, with his ambiguous and rather “frivolous” behavior would have done nothing but reinforce Alessia’s doubts. In fact, the boy suffered expressed some interest for one of the temptresses, unleashing the anger and jealousy of his girlfriend.

There are already two of them bonfire of comparison requested by Alessia. Bonfire, however, rejected and immediately returned to sender from Lino, eager to spend more time alone in his village.

Furthermore, the rumours on social media would be fuelled by: a special report regarding Lino himself. The influencer Deianira Marzano would have in fact welcomed the anonymous revelation by a user about a burning behind-the-scenes story that would see Lino himself engaged in telling that two temptresses would have fought over him.

Below, the rumor leaked and appeared in a story Instagram:

“Deia, anyway Lino is telling everyone that two temptresses argued over him and one started crying.”

According to other sources, not confirmed at the moment, the two temptresses they would have even come to blows.

Other voices would see Lino portrayed alone in a room and would express details about the‘outcome of the final confrontation bonfire:

“I know a girl from Naples whose hairdresser is Alessia from Temptation Island. Lino and Alessia broke up and she feels terrible.”