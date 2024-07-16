After facing a harsh discussion on social media, two famous TikTokers have become the protagonists of a shock brawl in a bar. The argument escalated to the point that both came to blows and, in light of this, the intervention of those present was necessary to separate them. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours, two famous TikTokers have physically clashed inside a bar. We are talking about Elisa Esposito And Michelle Comi. The two, after a heated discussion on social media, ended up in a real brawl, as demonstrated by numerous videos spread online. Sharing the news there were some pages including Very Inutil People, La7 and the YouTube profile Social Boom.

In fact, numerous videos have immortalized the two TikTokers from afar inside a bar. Initially they argue heatedly and then raise the tone and become the protagonists of a real physical confrontation. Needless to say, the video in question went viral on the internet in just a few hours. Previously, Michelle Comi had been in the news for her appeal in which he declared to spend his holidays for free and extra luxury while Elisa Esposito for her “cursive” lessons

There quarrel It started when Elisa Esposito suggested to Michelle that she should be grateful for a “simple” job. She later also revealed that her colleague, in the past, asked her to do a collaboration and consider this controversy only a Marketing Strategy:

What need is there to be a moralist? I remind you that you are a kept woman. You get strangers to pay for your vacations. Aren’t you ashamed?

In light of these accusations, Comi has defence by spreading some audio of Elisa Esposito and admitting to having asked for a collaboration to the cursive teacher who however accepted. Faced with such episode The web it was divided into two parts. In fact, there are those who raised negative comments towards the two influencers and those who instead sided with one of the two sides.