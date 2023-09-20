In the new episode of ‘There is room at the bottom‘, everyone in the Gonzales house now found out about July’s feelings towards Cristóbal, and that, for this reason, Maldini decided to fire her as the person in charge of the service in his house. This reached the ears of ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’, who felt bad for her; For this reason, they decided to take matters into their own hands and talk to young Montalbán.

In that sense, they left their house and went to the Maldini mansion in search of Cristobal, who, precisely, was leaving his home. There he was approached by businessmen, who began to complain about him for making his ‘niece’ fall in love with him, something that, at first, ‘Cris’ did not understand. Despite this, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ decided to take care of him in their own way: they put him in a sack and took him to a bathroom, where they stood him on his head so that he would no longer play with the feelings of July.

