Volunteers after a report, save the lives of 4 dogs that had been used for fighting

A dramatic event took place in recent days in the North Carolina. A group of volunteers have saved his life of 4 dogs, who were in the courtyard of a house. They were used for the fighting and their conditions, of course, were very serious. They needed care and help.

Similar episodes are much more common of what you believe. The phenomenon of fighting, despite being cruel and mean, is a lot widespread.

It was a day like any other for the volunteers of the association Animal Rescue and Response. They were in theirs shelter to do their usual chores.

At some point, they received one reporting very strange. A local person was informing them of the conditions in which 4 puppies lived, in the garden of a house. They were thin, dehydrated and injured.

Precisely for this reason, the guys decided to ask Help to the police and to go and see what was happening. Upon their arrival, however, they found themselves in front of one dramatic scene.

The little dogs were alone and sad. They had scars and wounds open on many parts of their bodies. In addition, they were also very thin and dehydrated. However, despite everything, they still had confidence in humans. They let themselves be touched by everyone.

The rescue of the 4 dogs in the house

Volunteers thanks to sweetness of the puppies, they managed to catch them and bring them into theirs shelter. In fact, they subjected them to all the necessary treatments right from the start.

They needed to time, love and patience, to forget what they had experienced. However, none of the guys were going to give up. In fact, they did everything possible to be able to help them. Here is the video of what happened below:

The story, of course, has become viral on the web and so many people have congratulate with volunteers for this job. The dogs are now still in the shelter, but soon the happy ending that everyone wants.