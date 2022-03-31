The five children of Iñaki Rodríguez in the descent to the semi-basement of the house.

To the fear that the family of Gipuzkoan Iñaki Rodríguez Jauregi have had to deal with since the Russian invasion, mixed feelings have now been added, ranging from joy to relief, passing through the uncertainty of ‘what will happen’ and “a lot of sadness, because you see that your life here is reduced to the contents of a backpack». The 56-year-old lasarterra has received the call he had been waiting for a month, when he launched a desperate SOS through EL DIARIO VASCO to be able to flee from the hell of war.

“The Spanish embassy from Warsaw has contacted me. They have given us the opportunity to leave the country this Friday, if things don’t change”, says the Gipuzkoan, who does not have them with him since this Tuesday he was bombed in a new attack on the Mykolaiv regional building, in which they died least 12 people. In New Odessa, 40 kilometers south of Mykolaiv, considered a key piece to take over the Black Sea, the Lasartearra lives with his Ana, the Ukrainian woman with whom he has formed a family with five children: Diana, 18, Unai and Ander, aged 11 and 9 and born in Navarra, and little Mireia and Ian, aged 7 and 5, who were born in Ukraine.

In New Odessa, a municipality of 30,000 inhabitants, they were trapped at the beginning of the invasion and since then they have had to get used to living under the bombs, sleeping in the semi-basement of their house, converted into a domestic shelter, or running to the nearest forest. , “because it was the safest place.” They have shivered in sub-zero temperatures because the constant power outages made it impossible to turn on the heating and they have almost forgotten the taste of milk or dairy products. They have also learned to distinguish the sound of different missiles.

Although food has become scarce, a few days ago they distributed yogurt and cheese among large families, as well as blankets, “at the initiative of the mayor of Mykolaiv. Last week he also organized three buses to get civilians out of the area so unlucky that one of them was shot »and the operation was foiled.

The plans that have been transferred to Rodríguez Jauregi from the Spanish embassy in Warsaw would be to evacuate them through Hungary. “The Red Cross would take us out from here and the objective would be to reach Budapest, and then from there go on an Iberia flight to Madrid,” writes the Gipuzkoan.

“How do I feel? Fears, everyone. I have no idea how this is going. Once there I don’t know what we should do. It’s my life and that of my family stuffed in a backpack, we’ll see,” says Rodríguez, who also does not hide the relief of being able to leave a country at war. The children “are happy to go to Spain,” he adds. Once safe in Madrid, the idea is to come to Gipuzkoa. Iñaki has three brothers in Lasarte-Oria.

On the negotiations in Turkey, he hardly harbors any hope. “Not at all. They have already broken the first promise and have bombed north of kyiv again. No one trusts the Russians here.”