Laura Speranza had her birthday that day and expected a call from her husband for good wishes, but she received the one from the hospital

In connection with Afternoon 5, Laura Hope, wife of Stefano Tacconi, recounted all the tragic moments of the day when her husband had a cerebral hemorrhage that seriously endangered his life. It was her birthday, she explained, but instead of receiving a greeting call from her husband, she received a call from the Asti hospital informing her of what had happened.

Since last April 23 the world of sport and not only is with bated breath for the conditions of Stefano Tacconi.

The former goalkeeper of Juventus and the Italian national team, that day, was in Asti to participate in a eventbut before arriving, he had an illness that forced him to a emergency hospitalization.

Until yesterday, to update fans on the critical condition of the former champion they had thought the son Andrea and the Doctor Blackbeardhead of the Neurosurgery department of the Alessandria hospital where Stefano is hospitalized.

But this time, to speak and tell how she lived those moments, it was Laura Speranza, wife Stefano’s and Andrea’s mother.

The dramatic story of Laura Speranza

In link with Afternoon 5the woman said:

The night before he went to an event with our son Andrea. Then they went back to the hotel around one in the morning and in the morning Andrea went to Stefano’s room because they had to go to a fair for a business appointment.

However, they never arrived at that event, because Stefano collapsed to the ground as soon as he got out of the car. Indispensable presence and the coldness with which he acted Andrewas Laura explained.

He was stiff, but Andrea being a sportsman promptly turned over his father, literally saving his life, if Andrea had not been with him my husband would no longer be there.

That day was the birthday Laura and she, while she was at the hairdresser, waited for her husband to call her to say hello or at least answer the calls.

Instead, the only phone call he received was from the Asti hospital. The doctors, as the woman says, did not lie to her and told her to prepare for the worst.