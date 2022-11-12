They called him Trinity: plot, cast and curiosities of the film with Bud Spencer and Terence Hill on Rete 4

Tonight, Saturday 12 November 2022, at 9:25 pm on Rete 4 the film They called it Trinity, a historical film with Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, will be broadcast. The 1970 film directed by EB Clucher belongs to the Italian western genre, a timeless classic that Rete 4 historically often retransmits. But what is the plot, the cast and the curiosities of They Called Him Trinity? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

We are in the Far West and the gunslinger Trinity, lazy but with a heart of gold and very skilled with a pistol, wanders in the desert lying on a travois pulled by his horse. He arrives at an inn, where he collides with two bounty hunters. His journey continues and arrives at the village where he meets his brother, Bambino, a thug and horse thief turned sheriff.

They called him Trinity: the cast

In addition to the protagonists Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, there are many actors who take part in the film. Let’s see the whole cast together:

Terence Hill: Trinity

Bud Spencer: Child

Farley Granger: Major Harriman

Remo Capitani: Mezcal

Steffen Zacharias: Jonathan Swift

Dan Sturkie: Tobias

Gisela Hahn: Sarah

Elena Pedemonte: Giuditta

Luciano Rossi: the Shy

Ezio Marano: Faina

Ugo Sasso: The lame sheriff

Michele Cimarosa: Mexican alcoholic

Luigi Bonos: Host

Antonio Monselesan: Bounty killer

Dominic Barto: Mortimer

Curiosity

One of the most loved films with Bud Spencer and Terence Hill hides a lot of curiosities: for example, did you know that Trinity and the Child would have had different faces? For example, at the time they opted for Franco Nero as Trinity, but he refused. The film was a success not only in Italy, but also abroad. To pay homage to this film was Quentin Tarantino, who has always loved the works of Italian cinema and Sergio Leone and wanted to pay homage to this film in his Django Unchained, where Franco Nero appears among other things. shot all in Lazio? And then you know the wooden bed where Trinity lies down to be carried by the horse? It really exists and is called Treggia.

Where to see on TV and in streaming

Where to see the film? They called it trinity airs Saturday 12 November 2022 at 21:25 on Rete 4. The channel is available at button 4 of the digital terrestrial remote control. Anyone who wants to follow the movie in streaming can do it on MediasetPlay.