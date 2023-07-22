He entered the area on tiptoe, dancing like a danseur étoile. He had a feral nose for goals, the cheeky elegance of the first in the class who delivers the assignment early and leaves, with the envious looks of his companions glued to his back. He wore the number 7 shirt, more rarely the 9. He was one of the last miniature strikers, a wire finch (170 centimeters by 65 kilos) in the tradition of the 70s – Ballon d’Or winners Allan Simonsen and Kevin Keegan were the reference prototypes – he reached the 90s, just in time to make room for the centurions of the penalty areas.