They Called Him Bulldozer: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rete 4

Tonight, Thursday 25 July 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, They Call Me Bulldozer will be broadcast, a 1978 film, of Italian-German production, directed by Michele Lupo and starring Bud Spencer. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Bulldozer is a former American football player who suddenly retired and took up a wandering life on a boat. Forced to stop in the port of Livorno due to engine damage, rammed by a submarine, he meets the soldiers of Sergeant Kempfer in the nearby US base of Camp Darby (called Camp Durban in the film) dedicated to bullying the local youth. The contenders never miss an opportunity to face each other through brawls and pranks. One evening Bulldozer challenges Kempfer himself to arm wrestling and clearly beats him: the strength and the humiliation attract the sympathies of the boys towards him and increase the anger of the non-commissioned officer, mindful of a bet lost years before precisely because of the former player.

The revenge continues by preventing the supply of the spare part (a Thompson pulverizer) for the boat’s engine, available only at the warehouses of the US command and Kempfer, coach of his football team, after yet another brawl in which this time Bulldozer also participates, deceitfully attracted by the boys and in which the Americans get the worst of it, strategically challenges the boys to an unlikely match with a prize up for grabs. Bulldozer, who manages to repair the boat even if with a poorer pulverizer, initially declines their invitation to lend himself as a coach. One evening, however, Spitz, one of the boys, is attacked by thugs from a clandestine gambling den and Bulldozer helps him: the former tells the real reason for the beating (after initially lying) taking his blame, and the latter the reason for his retirement from football, which occurred because of the fixed matches. However, he understands how important the challenge is for the boys, convincing himself to prepare them for the match.

They Called Him Bulldozer: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of They Call Me Bulldozer, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Bud Spencer: Bulldozer

Raimund Harmstorf: Sergeant Kempfer

Octavian Dell’Acqua: Gerry

Nando Paone: Ghigo

Enzo Santaniello: Tojo

Marco Stefanelli: Tony

John Vettorazzo: Spitz

René Kolldehoff: Colonel

Joe Bugner: Alberto Sarticoli “Bear”

Gigi Reder: Curator

Piero Del Papa: the barber

Luciano Bonanni: Oswald

Totò Mignone: innkeeper

Richard Pizzuti: Simpsons

Carlo Reali: match official-commentator

Streaming and TV

Where to watch They Call Me Bulldozer live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Thursday 25 July 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to watch and rewatch the various Mediaset programs from PC, tablet and smartphone.