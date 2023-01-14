The preliminary stage of Miss Universe 2022 left us with many memorable moments. There were several applicants who captivated the audience with their elegance, beauty and intelligence, each one of them with a story worth telling. But the life story of Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Thailand, is simply admirable.

Miss Thailand at Miss Universe 2022: what is the story of the dress?

Anna Sueangam-iam, miss Thailand, was called “miss trash” because she was raised by a garbage collector father and a sweeper mother.

However, far from making her feel less, Anna decided to be inspired by it to shine in the parade of gala costumes in the preliminary competition of Miss Universe.

Sueangam-iam decided to wear a dress made mainly with drinks can ringswhich he called “hidden precious diamond dress” . Also, to achieve that sparkling effect, Swarovki diamonds were embedded.

Although some called it ‘the beauty queen of trash’that never stops you from shining like a precious gem”, pointed out the organization of Miss Thailand on Instagram.

Miss Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam: a difficult childhood, but with a happy ending

Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Thailand, grew up unable to play like other children, as she his parents collected garbage from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sometimes Anna also went out with them to help with the collection of solid waste at the landfill in Bangkok, the country’s capital. Therefore, she was cruelly called “queen of trash” by her schoolmates.

However, Anna received all the love in the world. Your great-grandmotherwho was a practitioner of Buddhism, took care of her and together they spent a lot time with the monkswho did not hesitate to support the family of the now Miss Thailand.

Finally, Sueangam-iam studied the career of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Kasetart Universitywhere she got her degree and graduated with honors, and today she is one of the favorites to raise the crown of Miss Universe 2022. Admirable!

Miss Thailand in Miss Universe 2022: where will the final of Miss Universe 2022 be broadcast?

