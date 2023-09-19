Mortal Kombat 1 was launched as early access last week in Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Since then, several users have uploaded recordings and screenshots showing the version of switch of the game, and the results are not good.

In fact, the version available on the hybrid console of Nintendo has received widespread criticism, with many wondering how the developer can ask the same price on switch than on other platforms.

Fans have flocked to platforms like x (formerly Twitter) and TikTok to question the decision of NetherRealm to market Mortal Kombat 1 as a launch for switch of $70 dollars. It has been described as “theft” and “lack of respect” towards users. Others have noticed bugs in their versions of switch of the game.

“Are they both $70?!?!?$? “It can’t be!” said a user of xsharing a side-by-side comparison of Li Mei.

Both of these are $70?!?!?$? Awwww hell no. If I was playing Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch I’d ask for a refund in a heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/4nfIzjeXEm — OleManLogan (@OleManLogan) September 17, 2023

“If I were playing Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch, I would ask for a refund in a heartbeat.”

Nintendo fans keep saying “graphics don’t matter.” Mortal Kombat heard you loud and clear. $70 for this. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SqAMKQZ7YB — #WolverinePS5 (@HlNOMARUSUMO) September 17, 2023

The user of TikTok Johniibo, who usually covers launches of Nintendosaid Mortal Kombat 1 It feels like a game PS1.

“It’s just horrible,” he shared.

In a follow-up video, the creator said that although he is “glad” to have access to Mortal Kombat 1 in the switchfeels it is “almost criminal” to charge the same price for this version of the game as its counterparts. Xbox and P.S.. Johniibo mentioned that he doesn’t feel bad playing it, but “it really hurts his eyes.”

