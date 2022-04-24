Mexico.- Members of the party’s caucus Morena in the Senate of the Republic urged the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to investigate in depth the access of external entities to tax information detected by the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

This week, the head of the Tax Administration Service, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, denounced that it has been detected that around 40,000 non-governmental entities have had access to information from the autonomous body.

Regarding this situation, the morenista senator Jose Narro Cespedes considered that what was disclosed by Buenrostro Sánchez about access to tax information by unauthorized bodies is a “very serious” situation.

“The revelation made by Buenrostro that at the beginning of his administration he found three cables coming from the SAT servers to non-governmental institutions is very serious, because it is a theft of confidential information, which puts the security of taxpayers at risk, of companies and individuals, since the stolen data can be used to commit crimes or for political purposes,” he explained.

He pointed out that the cables found by the current head of the SAT at the beginning of her administration constitute a theft of confidential informationwhich could endanger the safety of natural and legal persons who are registered.

For his consideration, he argued that one of the organizations that could be linked to the illegal connection of tax information could be Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunityassuring that, in the six-year term of the former president Enrique Pena Nieto, the handling of this type of data in a privileged way was evident. Given this, he insisted that “the FGR must do its homework and the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) and the other security bodies should also intervene.”

In this framework, the Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Upper House of the Congress of the Union indicated that it is convenient that the Finance Commission invited Raquel Buenrostro to a work meeting in order to analyze the progress of the investigations related to non-governmental entities that had access to information from the tax body.

On the other hand, the senator from Morena, Antares Vázquez Alatorre, remarked that The complaint made by the head of the SAT should not be taken lightlybut quite the contrary, seek to elucidate how it was that in the past federal government external entities were allowed to access this type of information.