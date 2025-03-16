ENAIRE Foundation has launched its fifth annual call for subsidies for the conservation of Spanish aeronautical historical heritage, endowed with 168,000 euros, as published by the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The Foundation has been working for 30 years to preserve this heritage And, within this effort, subsidies are aimed at the preservation of these goods and the dissemination of aeronautical culture, helping the conservation of real -scale historical aircraftwhether by flight or static, for enjoyment and public knowledge.

The beneficiaries of these aid They must be non -profit entities with fiscal residence in Spain and available in their assets of a collection of historical aircraft 1: 1 of at least four pieces. They can be aircraft in flight, operating aircraft on land, aircraft in the process of repair or review, or static exposure aircraft.

In addition, they will have to be exposed to the public with informative or informative will, both face -to -face and through a web pageas established in the regulatory bases published this Friday at the BOE.

The total amount of this call is 168,000 euros distributed in four aid. The first, of 97,000 euros, for the beneficiary who obtains the highest score; and the other three of 54,000, 12,000 and 5,000 euros for second, third and fourth, respectively.

The deadline for submitting applications is 30 days since the date of publication of the extract of the call in the BOE. The presentation of the applications must be made electronically through the platform integrated on the Fundación Inaire website.