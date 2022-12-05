They call off the strike of the day laborers of the company Frucimu de Mula after the works council reached an agreement with the company itself on Monday. The work stoppage in which some 110 workers participated was scheduled for this Monday and also next Saturday since they had not reached a prior agreement.

Finally, this Monday, the company assumed all the demands that the agricultural laborers requested. According to the committee itself, the agreement establishes that the transportation of day laborers to the workplace will be the responsibility of the company and under its responsibility.

According to the committee, it was also agreed to solve unfair dismissals and breach of the agreement in the payment of holidays worked, as well as the payment of the days in which, due to inclement weather, it is not possible to work,

The production incentive agreement will also be updated.