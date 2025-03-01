They call her Spanish Venice and is in the heart of Palencia

In the heart of the province of Palencia, in the middle of the Land of Campos, there is a small municipality that many know as The “Spanish Venice”. It’s about Campos Becerrila town that, with just 800 inhabitants, keeps a special charm thanks to its rich historical heritage and Presence of the Channel of Castilewhich crosses their lands and remembers, saving the distances, to the channels of the iconic Italian city.

This is Lesaka, the ‘Venice Navarra’: a beautiful town of the Pyrenees crossed by channels

Becerril de Campos is not only a haven of peace in the midst of the Castilian landscape, but a true treasure for lovers of history and architecture. Its historical center is declared a well -known good, and during the Middle Ages it had up to seven churches and hermitages that filled its streets of life and spirituality. This monumental legacy has made the people one of the mandatory stops of The Renaissance Route in Spain.

The channel that changed everything

The true Becile link with Venice is the route through the Canal de Castilla, a masterpiece of hydraulic engineering of the Spanish Enlightenment. Conceived in the 18th century to facilitate the transport of wheat and other goods, the channel became a key way for the economic development of the region, although its boom was truncated with the arrival of the railroad.

Today, the channel is much more than a vestige of the past. It has become a perfect space for the nature tourism and the outdoor activities. Walking next to their waters, traveling their roads by bicycle or enjoying a boat ride are some of the experiences that make Becerril a unique destination, with an air of Venice in the heart of Spanish.

Heritage, art and tradition

Beyond the channel, Becerril de Campos is a place where history beats in every corner. The Church of Santa María, turned into a center for the interpretation of sacred art, houses a spectacular Renaissance altarpiece and allows you to contemplate the stars thanks to its innovative retractable roof. This fusion of the past and present is only an example of the people’s ingenuity to keep their cultural heritage alive.

In addition, the municipality presumes its rooted traditions and a gastronomy that delights any visitor. Typical dishes of the land of Campos, such as the Palencia Menestra or the roasted lamb, invite you to sit at the table and taste the essence of the region. Each meal becomes a tribute to the flavors of yesteryear, thus completing a unique tourist experience.

A trip to the fields of Palencia through the Canal de Castilla



Becerril de Campos is, in short, a destination that surprises and falls in love in equal parts. His mixture of heritage, nature and traditions makes it a small rural paradise that deserves to be discovered. Because, even if he does not have gondolas or marble palaces, this Palencia corner proudly carries his Nickname “Spanish Venice” and offers those who visit an unforgettable trip to the history and beauty of the interior of Spain.