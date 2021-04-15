An organization of parents called a protest against the closure of schools in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) between April 19 and 30 ordered by President Alberto Fernández, within the framework of the new restrictions to stop the advance of the second wave of coronavirus.

It is about Organized Parents, Family Network and Parents for Education, who call to mobilize on Friday at 5 pm in front of the Pizzurno Palace “for the schools and the children.”

“We march, adhere and We call to defend schools and the education of children and young people. Faced with surprising measures that go against evidence and the statements of the Ministers of Education and Health, “said the group through social networks.

The reference is to Nicolás Trotta, who was left in the middle of the controversy for having defended presence shortly before the head of state announced the closure of schools until the end of this month.

But also to Carla Vizzotti, who assured that schools are not places where sources of contagion are registered.

Tomorrow we march, join and call to defend schools and the education of children and young people. Faced with surprising measures that go against evidence and the statements of the Ministers of Education and Health. Friday 5 pm Pizzurno. We are waiting for you all. #Don’t CloseSchools pic.twitter.com/i7Lzz6yzU1 – ParentsOrganized (@PadresOrg) April 15, 2021

Pablo Houghton, one of the members of the Family Network, expressed his “outrage” at the measure to suspend classes for 15 days, which he assessed as worrying.

In addition, he expressed his concern about an eventual extension for a longer time of the measure announced by the President. “We have the antecedent of last year, which took us from March 20 to 15 days without a plan, why is it going to be different? What is going to change in 15?” Net.

