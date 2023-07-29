The players of Overwatch 2 are planning to send a message to Blizzard boycotting the purchase of the next story mission content that will be released in August. The last update for Overwatch 2call “Invasion“, was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase. In addition to a new game mode PvP called “flash point” and a hero mastery mode, “Invasion” features three story missions that players must pay to access.

To enjoy the story content, users of Overwatch 2 they will have to spend $15 dollars in the package of “Invasion“. This pack not only includes all three missions, but also offers 1,000 Overwatch Coins, a legendary skin for Sojourn and permanent access to Sojourn as a playable character. As the release date of “Invasion“, the fans of Overwatch 2 they question whether the new content is worth the cost.

A Reddit user named Megaspectree is encouraging other players to refrain from purchasing the story missions, especially if they are dissatisfied with the current state of the game. This user believes that he did not buy the package of “Invasion” would send a message to Blizzard that the game still needs improvement. Opinions on this stance are divided, however, as some players plan to purchase the bundle, while others plan to watch videos or streams on Twitch.

It is expected that many players of Overwatch 2 finally buy the story missions and then voice your complaints on platforms like Reddit. Others have humorously pointed out that if players choose not to purchase the content, they won’t be able to critique it on Reddit. Discontent within the community Overwatch 2 has been growing in recent months, starting with the cancellation of the highly anticipated PvE mode. The announcement of the paid story missions has not been well received by fans.

The package of “Invasion“, which includes the story missions, will be available for purchase on August 10.

Via: fagenwasanni

Editor’s note: It’s really sad what happened to Overwatch, which by the way, should only be called that because the original game no longer exists. I see new things coming but they’re not really fun or innovative. It makes me and the community think that there is really no interest in the game, just to comply with company executives taping everything and band-aids to see how long it lasts.