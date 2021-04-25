A citizen platform of residents of Molina de Segura has convened a rally this Monday, at half past six in the afternoon in Plaza de España, through social networks, under the slogan ‘I get vaccinated in Molina, not in La Condomina’ , in order to demand that the Ministry of Health maintain a mass vaccination point in the city, as was done in two days during the last week.

It is a group made up of various associations: Ateneo Villa de Molina, Horizontes Women’s Association, Federation Inter-neighborhood Associations, Molinense Feminist Movement and Platform of Pensioners of Molina, who argue that «Molina has the necessary resources to continue vaccinating as up to now ». And they add that “we do not need to move to another place.”

The mayor of Molina de Segura, Eliseo García Cantó, showed his indignation when the news was confirmed that those of this city will have to travel to Murcia from now on to receive the doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Plenary of the City Council of Molina de Segura will debate an urgent motion next Monday in which the Ministry of Health is urged to continue carrying out mass vaccinations in the municipality, as it has done to date, “given the excellent results obtained , both for the number of people vaccinated, and for their high satisfaction, and never forgetting that citizens, their well-being and their wishes come first, and not the comfort of the administration itself, which must put all the means and efforts for the good of the society he represents, “says the councilor from Moline. .

The motion indicates to the Ministry of Health “for not being able to have minimal organizational resources in their offices in Murcia, it punishes 73,000 people from Moline who have to travel by their own means, which some lack, far from their homes to another municipality and must endure long standing lines with waiting times of hours, as we have seen reflected days ago in the regional press ».

Eliseo García said that “no one has explained to me why the regional government has decided to have to move the elderly from Molina to Murcia”, who has wondered if anyone can explain to us what interests are behind. “I want to echo the discomfort and indignation of my neighbors for this fact, and I demand that the Ministry of Health treat the people of Moline as first-class citizens,” Garcia stressed.