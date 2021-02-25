The concentration is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. from the Glorieta de España, next to the Town Hall Rapper Pablo Hasél in a file photo. / LV

The demonstrations in support of rapper Pablo Hasél that have occurred in different parts of Spain during the last week also extend to Murcia, where this Thursday afternoon a rally is called in the Glorieta de España (next to the Murcia City Council) in support of the convicted singer and ” violence and police brutality ”.

The demonstration in support of Pablo Hasél in Murcia It has not been called by any specific group and, as is usual in this type of marches, an appeal is being made to them through social networks. Specifically, one of the organizations calling for the concentration is the Murcia Region Communist Initiative.

We have spent several days (years) observing how the State and its security forces repress the workers and students who demonstrate for the release of Hasel and the group of political prisoners in Spain. Against their repression, our organization! 🔥✊ pic.twitter.com/ohBYkcJqnW IC Murcia (@IC_Murcia) February 23, 2021

This type of rally has been held for more than a week in cities such as Madrid, Valencia or Barcelona, ​​in the latter there have been riots for up to seven consecutive days.