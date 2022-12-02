Despite all the complaints he has received Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, the design of Paldea, the new region, is not one of them. Many players were surprised with how vast this world is, but with no official information, many wonder how big Paldea is. Fortunately, a fan has the answer.

Recently, a fan discovered that Paldea measures approximately 23.91 kilometers. This number was obtained by using the measurements of several different Pokémon to get the width of the arena that appears at the beginning of the game. From there, he used the Geogebra tool and used a formula to calculate the full size of the map based on the measurements of the arena.

Now, it is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Game Freak or Nintendo where this estimate is confirmed or denied. Similarly, other fans began to compare Paldea with other open worlds, pointing out that titles like The Witcher 3 Y Xenoblade Chronicles 3 They have larger maps..

On related topics, the Charizard special event has come to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Similarly, the first major update for these games is now available.

Editor’s Note:

Although 24km may sound small for an open world game, Paldea is a large region that can take hours traveling from end to end, and that is the sentiment that all open world games have to live up to.

Via: Reddit