An American couple who had recently bought a house, when they had to start renovations, made an incredible discovery in a closet.

The unusual story comes from Mainestate of the United States of America and was reported by the newspaper Bangor Daily News soon going viral on social media.

The protagonist of the story is a couple who bought a house put up for sale a few months earlier in the town of Caribou.

The villa, before welcoming the new owners, needed some renovation work. The couple gasped when they saw what they found in front of once they opened a wardrobe door.

Inside there was even a dog who at the sight of the two appeared very aggressive and was also visibly malnourished. The pit bull was taken into custody by the police who immediately went in search of their respective owners.

“Once the visits to the vet have been made, we will understand what happened to the puppy” – said the Caribou police officer Douglas Bell.

The dog needed care and food. “Once we are able to find the owner and know the condition of the dog, we will have an idea about the charge” – the words of the police.

And after some investigative activities it was possible to trace the identity of the owners: they were a homeless couple who, during the period in which the house was uninhabited, illegally occupied it, also bringing the animal with them.

Probably given the arrival of the new owners, the homeless fled in a hurry, hiding the poor pit bull in the closet where he hadn’t eaten in days. Luckily the couple became aware of his presence allowing them to save him.

Now he is in a facility waiting to find a family who will take care of him with love.