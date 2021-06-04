James Dean was known for his remarkable facet as an actor. Among his most famous films, ‘Rebel without a Cause’ stands out, which led him to be considered a cultural icon in America. His untimely death in a car accident elevated him to the legend category.

The tragic event occurred aboard a Porsche 550 Spyder that Dean was driving when he crashed and lost his life at age 24. And a few days ago, the news broke that the vehicle’s transaxle went up for auction and it was bought for more than 300,000 euros.

To a museum

The new owner of the piece, who contains the car gearbox, it’s Zak Bagans. It is an acquaintance presenter and paranormal investigator of the show ‘Ghost Hunters’. He is a tireless collector of ghoulish objects and has already announced that he plans to exhibit the cursed piece in his haunted museum in Nevada.

It so happens that the actor’s death is full of numerous occult and conspiracy theories. Thus, to the parts of the car, which was dismantled and sold for parts, they are attributed a curse and even deaths of some of their owners.

On a stand

The axis acquired by Bagans was already bought by another private owner in 2020 before being sold again this year. The piece is set on a steel display stand that mimics the engine hole it was in.