The security situation in Haiti, given the gang brutality that is spreading across the country, is becoming more serious. Around 3,500 people were victims of murders, injuries and kidnappings, between January and June of this year alone. And during the second quarter of 2023, those crimes increased by 14%. This is underlined by a report by the Human Rights Unit of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH). Faced with the spiral of violence, the United States government urged this week for the immediate departure of its citizens from that country.

Lynchings, murders, kidnappings, rapes and the burning of buildings are part of the hell that plagues thousands of people in Haiti. Gang brutality and control are spreading, while a desperate take on justice into their own hands exacerbates the spiral of violence.

In the first half of 2023 alone, at least 3,494 people were subjected to this type of harassmentindicates a report by the Human Rights Unit of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

The speed with which crimes are growing is alarming, since between April and May there was a 14% increase in victims (1,860) with respect to those recorded in the three previous months, between January and March, when 1,634 were reported.

Entire families, including children, have been executed and others have been burned alive.

This situation occurs at a time when gangs control 80% of Port-au-Princeas estimated by the country’s Department of Civil Protection on August 16.

But the capital is not the only area hit by crime. The Artibonite department accumulated 13% of the reported cases, mainly in the communes of L’Estère, Liancourt and Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite, the report notes.

“The humanitarian community is deeply concerned by this new escalation of extremely brutal violence. Entire families, including children, have been executed and others have been burned alive. This upsurge in violence has caused untold suffering for the Haitian people,” said the coordinator. acting UN humanitarian in the country, Philippe Branchat, in a statement released on Thursday, August 31.

Groups of people displaced by gang attacks take refuge in the Vincent Gymnasium, which has been converted into a shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 30, 2023. © Richard Pierrin/AFP

This Friday, hundreds of Haitians set up camps around the capital’s main square, in a clear sign of the chaos gripping the city, amid new nighttime attacks by armed gangs forcing people to leave their homes.

“He was 3 years old…they burned down the house with him in it,” Dailove Pompilus said of her first child, who she said was killed when a gang attacked their home in Carrefour Feuilles, a suburb of Port-au-Prince.

Another woman in the Sophia Jean square, narrated that she fled with her eight-month-old baby and the clothes she was wearing. “I didn’t have time to take anything,” she said.

The United Nations estimates that more than 10,000 people have been displaced in the last two weeks alone.

The serious security situation has also forced humanitarian workers to withdraw from the country.

The “popular justice”, fuel that increases crimes

Although the gangs, which have been taking over more and more parts of the country, are intensifying their actions, human rights organizations explain that the dizzying increase in violence is also due to the so-called “self-defense groups” or “popular justice ” that respond to criminal movements.

“Frustrated by the weakness of state institutions, residents, armed with machetes, stones, and gasoline cans, brutally prevented gang members and anyone allegedly affiliated with their neighborhoods from entering their neighborhoods,” exemplifies the report by the UN.

File-A man holds a machete during a demonstration against insecurity in Carrefour-Feuilles, a district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 14, 2023. © Richard Pierrin/AFP

The United Nations highlights that this type of retaliation not only violates human rights, but also runs the risk of “self-defense” groups becoming new gangs.

On the other hand, the “popular justice” collectives could cause a fragmentation of the capital into several hostile zones, with dividing lines between neighborhoods dominated by more groups than those that currently plague the population.

“The Haitian humanitarian community calls on all those involved in the crisis to end the violence now. Haitians cannot continue to live locked up in their homes, unable to feed their families, find work and live with dignity. Children cannot go to school,” Branchat said.

The US urges its citizens to leave Haiti “as soon as possible”

Given this worrying scenario, the United States embassy in Port-au-Prince this week asked its citizens to leave the Caribbean nation as soon as possible.

The diplomatic delegation stressed that homicides have skyrocketed, as well as the number of displaced persons.

“US citizens should leave Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or private transport,” the embassy published in a statement, urging extreme caution.

The notice comes after the diplomatic headquarters closed temporarily in early August, due to shooting in its vicinity.

A woman and her daughter run through a barricade erected by police officers protesting government misdirection of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 26, 2023. The latest crisis in Haiti became fully noticeable after the assassination of the President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, when Prime Minister Ariel Henry emerged as the national leader of a conflict of powers, while in the country nearly 200 gangs have taken advantage of the chaos and battled for control. ©Odelyn Joseph/AP

The escalating turf war between gangs in Haiti has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis that has displaced to some 200,000 people throughout the country and has left about 5.2 million peoplealmost half of the country’s population, in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

Although Haiti accumulates decades of tragedies, violence and poverty, the nation has experienced a notable increase in gangs, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, in a country with almost no law or order in which violent groups are They dispute control.

Organizations such as Human Rights Watch highlight that in the country, currently under the Administration of interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the Police are outnumbered by criminal gangs.

There are only about 10,000 police officers for the more than 11 million inhabitants of the national territory and the agents are one of the main targets of the violence of these groups.

Despite extreme violence, Washington will continue to deport Haitian citizens

Despite the extreme security crisis that the poorest nation in the hemisphere is experiencing, the US government will continue to return to Haiti those natives of that country who attempt to cross into its territory irregularly.

“The expulsions of Haitian citizens found on our southern border and the repatriation of Haitian citizens found at sea continue,” a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday, quoted by Reuters.

Both the UN and human rights groups are urging the United States and other countries to stop the expulsions of Haitians, given the complex circumstances in which their country finds itself, but for now the calls are fruitless.

In fact, early on Thursday, a flight carrying 66 Haitian immigrants landed at Port-au-Prince’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport, according to a Homeland Security document, noted by Reuters.

Migrants traveling with families, mostly from Haiti, wait in a makeshift shelter to receive a permit to continue their journey north to the US-Mexico border, in Mexico City on May 18, 2023. © AFP/Alfredo Estrella

“Those who are intercepted at sea are subject to immediate repatriation, and those found in the United States without a legal basis to remain are subject to removal,” the Department of Homeland Security spokesman added.

The deportations by Washington point to continue, despite the fact that the security situation has deteriorated considerably in Haiti in 2023, as the US government pointed out this week when it urged the departure of its citizens.

For now, the UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on a plan to send international security assistance, which Haiti’s interim government requested last October. To discuss that option, a Kenyan delegation met with police chiefs last month, but the controversial force has yet to materialize.

With Reuters, EFE and AP