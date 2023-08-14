This Monday, August 14, the organization dedicated to the defense of human rights, Human Rights Watch, urged the international community for a rapid military intervention in Haiti, to end the spiral of gang violence in the country. The urgent appeal comes at a time when new cases of brutal rape and murder are being reported in Port-au-Prince, the capital heavily plagued by criminal gangs.

The NGO’s call comes after the Haitian government requested, last October, the UN Security Council the “immediate” deployment of a multinational armed force to combat the increase in violence. Request that is still waiting for a response.

“The longer we wait and don’t have this response, we will see more Haitians being murdered, raped and kidnapped, and more people suffering without enough to eat,” said Ida Sawyer, HRW’s crisis and conflict director, who visited the country to compile a report. report on the deep crisis of insecurity.

The US government signaled earlier this month that it would introduce a UN Security Council resolution authorizing Kenya to lead a multinational police force to fight gangs in Haiti. However, it is still unknown when this discussion would take place within the United Nations.

“The main message we want to convey is that the Haitian people need support now (…) We hear time and time again that the situation is worse now in Haiti than it has been at any time that people can remember,” Sawyer remarked.

Chilling accounts of the victims

The HRW report details the abuses and acts of violence that occurred in four communities in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area between January and April of this year, after interviews with dozens of victims and witnesses.

Among the chilling cases is that of a 33-year-old woman, mother of four children, who narrated that she was beaten and raped when she left early one morning in April to sell products in the market.

The woman pointed out that her sister, a mother of three children, was with her and was killed because she resisted an attempted rape.

“They burned her in my presence, and her corpse was placed with a pile of other corpses,” the victim recounted.

The latest crisis in Haiti became fully noticeable after the assassination of the President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, when Prime Minister Ariel Henry emerged as the national leader of a conflict of powers, while in the country nearly 200 gangs have taken advantage of the chaos and battled for control.

In another attack, a 30-year-old mother of three said two men shot her father in the head and then began cutting off his arms with a machete. Her 5-year-old son died when bandits set fire to her home.

“When I managed to get into my house, I was wrapped in a blanket, completely charred,” he lamented.

The representative of Human Rights Watch stressed that what puzzled her the most was the number of cases of sexual violence and that almost all the victims interviewed had not received medical attention or reported their cases to the Police.

Doctors Without Borders said that between January and May 2023 it helped more than 1,000 victims of sexual violence, almost double the number in the same period in 2022.

Kidnappings and murders skyrocket

More than 2,000 people were killed from January to June this year, an increase of almost 125% over the same period last year.

During those months, more than 1,000 kidnappings were reported, according to the UN Integrated Office in Haiti.

“The Haitian government has failed to protect people from the violence of criminal groups. For those who live in the affected areas, the police and other authorities barely exist,” Human Rights Watch said.

Given the worrying panorama, since 2022 more than 190,000 Haitians have been forced to flee their homes. Some of them left the country and many stayed in makeshift shelters, amid deplorable hygiene conditions.

Police shortage and a country almost completely dominated by gangs

These types of gangs outnumber police officers in the country’s capital and control around 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital.

There are only about 10,000 police officers for the country’s more than 11 million people, and officers are one of the main targets of violence by these groups.

More than 30 officers were killed between January and June of this year, and more than 400 police facilities are out of service due to criminal attacks, Human Rights Watch explains.

As if that were not enough, in the midst of the serious situation of insecurity, more and more Haitians are submerged in the deep poverty that hits the nation. An estimated 5.2 million citizens in the country are in need of humanitarian assistance. This is 20% more than last year.

In this February 24, 2020 file photo, men on a motorcycle brandish machetes as off-duty police officers protest their wages and working conditions, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people are calling for new protests in Port-au-Prince to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, amid anger and frustration over rising violence and deepening poverty.

“You don’t know when you’re going to be robbed or shot for the gum money you won that day,” said Cassandre Petit, a 35-year-old mother, who plans to take part in the demonstrations.

Petit accused the government of making empty promises to improve the security of the population and assured that police officers are rarely seen patrolling the streets, so he hopes that an international police force will arrive soon so that “he can breathe for a while,” he said.

Given the worrying escalation of violence, HRWhe addressed the United States, Canada, France and other governments to support the creation of a transitional government.

The nation has been led by interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, and since then the rise in violence has been enormous, in a country with almost no law or order in which violent groups they vie for control.