President Pedro Castillo arriving at the Congress of Peru, where he gave a speech for the 201st anniversary of independence. Photo: EFE.

Dozens of people attended the site to protest against the continuity of Pedro Castillo. Photo: EFE.

The protesters used a lighter to burn a flag with the word "Peru" on it. Photo: EFE.

They didn't stop until it was destroyed. Photo: EFE.

The president's face changed as he left the room. Photo: EFE.
