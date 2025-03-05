The events were starred by several people with their face covered and disguised as Momotxorros, a character in the shape of a rural party of this rural party





The Navarra town of Alsasua has It is news again for attacks on Spanish symbols. This Tuesday, in the end the parade during the rural carnival held in the municipality, a series of people set fire to two flags from Spain and Israel. The protagonists of the incident hid their identity under the Momotxorro costume, a typical character of this celebration with a minota -shaped celebration and dressed in a blood stained shirt.

The reactions have not taken to arrive by the political representatives of the community. First, the president of Unión del Pueblo Navarro, Cristina Ibarrola, who denounced the facts through her X account. “They burn the flag of Spain in Alsasua and day after day they try to sell their coexistence plans,” he said in reference to the Aberzale left, key to the socialist government of María Chivite in the autonomous community: «Hate is very present and show it every time they can. The usual, as always. Pure fascism. Of shame «.

The Momotoxorros participated in the parade that culminated in the night. It was then that, upon arrival at the Plaza de los Fueros, Both flags sprayed with a flammable liquid Before setting them on fire with a torch and dance around them. The town, governed with an absolute majority by Geroa Bai (the Navarra brand of the PNV) has a wide history against everything that has to do with Spain, including aggression against civil guards in 2016.

They burn the flag of Spain in Alsasua and day after day they try to sell their coexistence plans. Hate is very present and show it every time they can. The usual, as always. Pure fascism. Of shame.pic.twitter.com/ycackmjuha – Cristina Ibarrola (@crisibarrola_) March 4, 2025

The PP Navarro has also issued a complaint note. The president of the Popular Party of Navarra, Javier García, considers «intolerable that events continue to be produced, which shows that, Although the terrorist band ET has already disappearedthere are still behaviors that encourage hate and social fracture and attempt against democracy and freedom ».