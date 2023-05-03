The remains of a person, burned and dismembered, were found in different places in the city of Durango on Monday.

In three different points of the City of Durangowere located human remains Apparently from a person, in the course of yesterday Monday..

The first find was around noon in a piece of land for exit to Pueblitoon Francisco Primo de Verdad avenue, behind a well-known maquiladora.

The workers saw a dog carrying a human hand in its muzzle, so they decided to notify the authorities. In a search, policemen They found another hand apparently both burned.

A little later, in a construction site from the Diana Laura Riojas de Colosio neighborhood, near where the arms were found, the legs were located.

This was on the streets of Yucatán and Tabasco, and the person who reported the finding pointed out that the extremities were burned.

About 4:00 p.m. about 200 meters from that place, in the same colony They found the back and the head.