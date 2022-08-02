In the world of video games there are quite exotic experiments, we have seen that with users who finish video games with their eyes closed and even manage to complete Dark Souls with a musical battery. However, something even stranger has recently appeared, the construction of a computer but using somewhat unusual materials.

A youtuber known as Basically Homeless made a deal with the electronics store microcentre to put together one pc gamer inside a toilet, with all the pipes and water. He created a setup that would allow him to play 120Hz FPS games with a mouse and keyboard while sitting on a toilet. He even made a documentary video.

Here you can see it:

The PC works with half of the tank that contains all the parts of the bathroom together with the water. Then he built a wall with plexiglass and glue. On the other side are all the parts of the apparatus. The idea was to keep them separate, allowing the toilet to drip while playing. It also has a built-in fan to help keep your computer cool.

It’s worth noting that the first few attempts were unsuccessful, but fortunately nothing on the PC was damaged. Given this, he learned his lesson and added many more materials to separate the wall in its entirety. Resulting in the perfect way to go to the bathroom and play with the full power of a graphics card at the same time. Although one laptop gamer might not have gotten in the way so much.

Via: Kotaku