There is no lack of those who usually take their mobile, portable console or even laptop to the bathroom. But in the case of youtuber Basically Homeless reached a new extreme, as he decided to turn a toilet into a pc 100% functional.

That is what he showed through a video he shared on Youtube. In just over 10 minutes you can see how he buys the parts to put this computer together and how he puts it together. It is a very detailed process.

The system you set up in your bathroom is so powerful that you can play Firs Person Shooters with a high frame count per second. Of course, through the usual peripherals such as keyboard and mouse.

But how did he do it? He then divided the water tank into two parts. One of them has all the components of your PC game system and the other the toilet implements. Everything is separated with a ‘wall of water’.

Font: Basically Homeless.

It is actually a partition made of Plexiglas and clear glue. It is in this way that anyone can play and at the same time pull him to the bathroom when necessary.

But the fact that the computer is inside the tank and next to the water has another advantage. What do we mean? Well, it serves to cool the PC, something that is always appreciated. This allows the machine to perform better without overheating.

How much does it cost to build a PC on a toilet?

It is likely that more than one of you is wondering how much it costs to put together a pc in the toilet In the case of Basically Homeless He decided buy the best of the best. He only spent on computer parts $2 thousand 129.95 dollars.

At the current exchange rate, it is more than $43,000 Mexican pesos, which does not include the materials to fix the water tank. To insulate it well he used a whole can of sealant flex seal.

Font: Basically Homeless.

He also added a window to the toilet so you can see the computer and what happens when you flush it. Of course, it is possible to build a pc for a lower price and just as functional with less money.

Just the monitor you’re using is priced at $499.99 dollars, around $10 thousand 230 pesos. If you want to put together a similar game system, you can take a look at video. Remember, don’t mix water and electricity.

