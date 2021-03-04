The song already says it, “Hares run through the sea, sardines run through the mountains …”. And for the refineries, the Panthers. Black

Although the latter is not a childish joke, but almost literally what is cooking in India. And from whose hands, if not the businessman that was until a couple of months ago richest man in asia and whose will is, also almost literally, law.

What better place to set up one of the largest zoos in the world than in the vicinity of the largest oil refinery on the planet?

A truly dystopian pipe landscape, which sIt is seen and smelled many miles away. Why be content with the workers themselves or with guinea pigs, when one can pay for Noah’s ark in cash.

Two black panther cubs at the Berlin Zoo, Germany (EFE).

“We want the panthers to give us back,” they say in Asam, from whose zoo two felines have been taken. But everything has a limit and more at a time when everyone is jumping.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance’s patron, first put Sikh peasants on the warpath, repealing, tailored to their new agribusiness interests, laws that guaranteed a minimum price for their products. Now it has gone further.

At least further from Delhi, to Asam. In the only zoo in the state, two black panthers they have disappeared stealthily from their cages to reappear 3,000 kilometers away, in Gujarat, the native state of Ambani. Although there are a dozen zoos there, panthers have materialized in the private zoo under construction by Reliance, on a farm of 113 hectares.

Asam’s conservationists have raised a cry. At Guwahati Zoo, the only zoo in India where panthers are raised, the director has been able to say that it is an exchange for which they will receive “zebras of Israel”. The assignment documents to which the opposition has had access they don’t mention any of that.

Greens, This is what the zoo will be called, it aims to have a hundred species, with special prominence for its land of dragons, with Komodo dragons and great monitor lizards. Along with them, pygmy hippos, Bengal tigers, giraffes, jaguars, Malayan tapirs, flamingos …

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance’s employer, and his wife (AFP).

All just One kilometer of a plant that processes more than a million barrels of crude oil a day and that is the epicenter of plastic in India, with dangerous emissions and effluvia, according to the peasants who endure, who speak of contamination of groundwater.

A facility, moreover, has long been on the list of terrorist targets and that has 200 soldiers for your protection. Noah’s ark at the edge of the flood.

It is not clear if the zoo is totally or partially within the special economic zone that the government expropriated in 2008 from farmers for industrial use. In between, there have been lawsuits, because some rejected the modest compensation, invoking the law that said that, after five years, it should be returned if it had not been used for the intended purpose.

The love for the flora and fauna of Ambani is not unconditional. Years ago, official warnings about the level of contamination forced Reliance to establish a green belt around the plant with a plantation of more than one hundred thousand mango trees, one of the largest in the world. The zoo could play a similar debugging role.

The refinery in Gujarat, one of the three largest in the world (www.bechtel.com).

At the opposite end of India, in the northeast, Asam is best known for its rhinos and its tea. Its oil has been extracted for more than a century at the command of London and then New Delhi, with no visible progress in the state, so people are burned out.

Few months ago, three elephants they were unorthodoxly removed from the state to work at a temple in Gujarat. Now, the panthers. Although not long ago they had exchanged two black panthers, for a giraffe and an ostrich, with the Maisor and Ranchi zoos.

An Assamese environmental leader, Rajkumar Baishya, points out that according to the law, there can be an exchange of animals between public zoos, but not transfer to a private one. “We want the panthers back.” A hundred people demonstrated last week in front of the Guwahati Zoo. “They are privatizing the panthers,” says opposition leader Bobbita Sharma.

Even the name sows suspicions. Greens is Reliance’s urban development brand for the middle class, one of which already operates alongside the other end of the refinery. The Ambani, who live in Bombay, say it is a whim of the little one, the twenty-something Anant. In the case of a family with three helipads at home, why look for three feet to the panther.

The vanguard.

Look also



GML