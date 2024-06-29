Juarez City.- One of the winning works of the 2023 Participatory Budget was completed at the Lupita Salesian Oratory, and it involves the construction of three equipped classrooms, announced the general director of Public Works of the Municipality, Daniel González García.

He explained that a plant was built with three classrooms that have their proper climate, waterproofing and a space as a warehouse.

The investment was 4 million 645 thousand 803.84 pesos.

The Salesian Oratory is located on Zaragoza Boulevard and Oaxaca Street, and this work was one of those that were presented in last year’s Participatory Budget and obtained the necessary votes to carry it out.

The official explained that the interior cleaning work was also carried out, and paint was applied to the multi-purpose rooms that can be used as classrooms or workshops for those who visit the oratory.

Of the 315 projects that were voted on for the 2023 Participatory Budget, 81 works located in the 10 polygons into which the city was divided were selected, the Municipality reported.

The works are carried out with an initial investment of 305 million pesos, which is equivalent to 5 percent of the Municipality’s freely available income.

Article 75 of the Citizen Participation Law of the State of Chihuahua establishes that each City Council will allocate at least the amount equivalent to 5 percent of its freely available income for the Participatory Budget, which is a management and social participation mechanism through which those They live in each municipality, decide on the destination of a percentage of the municipal Expenditure Budget each year, through direct consultations with the population.