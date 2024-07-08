The couple we want to talk about today was born a little quietly because, contrary to what happens in Friendsnothing has ever been shown about them. In the last few hours, however, the breakup has been made official, so much so that the singer has decided to get back together with his ex-girlfriend.

The boys from Amici

Who are we talking about?

Friends: A Silent Couple Meets After School

Friends of Maria De Filippi It is a program that has always entertained us from every point of view. We have the opportunity to know the talent of the kids, but also all those dynamics that make a program interesting.

The class of Amici 23

In fact, over the course of the editions, many couples were born, some of which continued their story even after the format ended. The couple we want to talk about today, however, experienced things in a very different way, as in school the two seemed to be only friends.

The real news would have been spread once they had left, when the dancer and the singer began dating and fell in love. The news of their union has always been rather veiled, even if it seemed very clear to everyone that the two were actually a couple. Unfortunately now everything is over, as the singer he would have literally dumped the dancer to go back to his Ex Girlfriend.

Goodbye to the beloved couple: after the argument he goes back to his ex-girlfriend

From what we know this couple broke up because the singer would have decided to do a step back and go back to pairing up with the ex-girlfriend. The two have reportedly posted many photos on social media, in one of which they are even seen kissing passionately while in bed.

Ayle and Lucia

There couple we are talking about is the one that had as protagonists the singer Ayle and the dancer Lucia Ferrari. We don’t know what happened between the two, but they went from being an item to unfollowing each other on social media.

A few hours ago, the singer would have published the photo in the company of his ex-girlfriend, shots in which there was no shortage of comments. Some fans also declared how Lucia was truly too for Ayle, who didn’t deserve a girl like her by his side. The dancer herself also intervened on the issue, deciding to put like to this comment without mincing words.