Another pair of Men and women seems to have definitively said goodbye. We are talking about a knight and a lady who, thanks to their vicissitudes, made us very emotional, but who unfortunately in real life did not find the other half of the apple.

Here’s who we’re talking about and what happened between the two.

Men and Women: another couple opts for farewell

Men and women It’s a program that really gives us a lot over the course of the year emotions both positively and negatively. We are all happy when we witness the birth of a true love and genuine and at the same time we regret when this love ends after a short time.

Apparently another couple from the dating show of Maria DeFilippi would have decided to go their separate ways after spending a few weeks together. Their journey was sensational and the two of them really seemed to be lovers and very fond of each other.

After a brief acquaintance they had decided to leave the show towards the end of April, but unfortunately something went wrong in the following months. In the last few hours the news of a crisis which then culminated with the breakup confirmed by those directly involved. Who are we talking about?

“Yes, they broke up”: that’s what it’s about

To confirm the announcement of the breakup between the two the social commentatorwho would have published gossip about this now separated couple. It seems in fact that the two have broken up in view of the summer holidays, as she would be spending some days in the company of her friends, while he with his daughter.

Unfortunately we are talking about by Gianluca Rocchetti and Maura Vitali who, in fact, had met during the Over Throne of Men and women. Many asked the social commentator if the two had broken up and within a few minutes the news unfortunately arrived. he confirms.

According to some rumors, the two have decided to confirm this hypothesis but only unofficially, as nothing has yet been released on social media. We therefore cannot do anything other than wait for confirmation from those who are experiencing this story first hand.