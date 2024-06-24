According to some rumors, the relationship between one of the most talked about couples on TV has once again come to an end

Their troubled love story took center stage during the last edition of the television program Temptation Island, the famous reality show focused on love and temptation, hosted by Filippo Bisciglia. We are talking about Francesca Sorrentino and of Manuel Maura.

It would have ended between Francesca and Manuel, protagonists of the last edition of Temptation Island

The two former protagonists of the summer show had kept millions of Italians glued to the screen, eager to find out how it would end between them. The public, in particular, appreciated the path undertaken by the young Francesca, tired of submitting to the countless crises triggered by the fickle attitude of her boyfriend, who ended up leaving her several times.

After discovering that she had been the victim of some betrayals on the part of her boyfriend, Francesca had begun to understand how wrong it was to almost cancel herself in favor of an unhealthy and crystalline relationship. Her journey, characterized by the acquisition of ever greater self-awareness, then ended with the unforgettable final confrontation bonfire. A fiery confrontation culminated in both boys becoming convinced that they could no longer continue to be together.

The flashback between the two former Temptation Island contestants

Although their paths had taken different directions, the relationship between Francesca Sorrentino and Maniel Maura had never completely stopped. As the months passed, their rapprochement would be gradual until eventually reaching a real flashback in the month of December. Manuel had in fact clearly demonstrated his desire to try to win Francesca back from her and, on the occasion of her Christmas holidays, she would have agreed to give him another chance.

The words that the boyfriend had spent on his beloved were full of gratitude and promises:

“Just thank you for going against everyone and everyone, I won’t let you down.”

And again, he confided to his followers:

“I’m trying to recover my relationship with her, it’s not easy because she’s on her own as she should be. I know I made a lot of mistakes, I hope that in time you can forgive me.”

The rumors about the crisis

The gossip expert, Amedeo Venzavia a story published on his profile Instagramwould have launched the indiscretion on the crisis between the two: “There is a strong crisis between Francesca and Manuel. The two apparently broke up a few days ago. I feel sorry for these guys. Getting to know them, I saw so much love in them.”

In fact, their last appearances together on their respective social profiles date back to last May. Then nothing more. This could therefore confirm the hypothesis of a new, and perhaps definitive, break between the two.