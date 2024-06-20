Rumors reveal details about the end of the relationship, which for some are certainly inexplicable. The couple apparently “broke up” because of social media.

There famous couple he would have had unimaginable problems, even linked to the use of social media. We know how the sometimes overbearing entry of social networks may have influenced relational dynamics and balances that we couldn’t even imagine several years ago. Rumors reveal disturbing details about the end of their relationship, for some certainly inexplicable, for many others a separation that was at least necessary.

We are talking about Veronica Ruggeri And Nicolò De Devitiis, who separated a few weeks ago. Only now are details emerging about their separation, especially one of the reasons, if not the reason, for their separation.

The famous one couple from “Le Iene” had made their relationship official in 2019, after both having concluded important love stories. She was with Stefano Accorsi and he, however, had a relationship with Eleonora Pedron. They seemed inseparable, but perhaps not everything was so “happily ever after”. Now, however, their idyll is over forever.

Veronica has announced the breakup through a story on Instagram, while Nicolò published a photo of the LOVE statue in Piazza Affari in Milan a few hours earlier. What caused the end of the couple? And why did Nicolò remain silent about what happened? Veronica, in fact, shared the end of her story with Nicolò on Instagram, writing without ifs or buts about what had happened between the two. “Nicolò and I broke up a few weeks ago. It was a beautiful story, we have often shared moments of our lives with you and I think it is right to let you participate in this moment too.”

On the other hand, however, Nicolò’s silence on social media has raised questions among followers. Both had always been very active but then communication seems to have been markedly different. The separation of Veronica and Nicolò aroused a lot of curiosity and according to Amedeo Venza, in the radio program Sea people, the situation between the two worsened about a month ago. Social media would be involved.

Nicolò dedicated himself a lot to his family videos on TikTok, collaborating with various characters. This “commitment” annoyed Veronica. It doesn’t seem like there was any betrayal, but his attitude contributed to the crisis. “A guy who worked with him during a joke on Le Iene contacted me. It seems that Nicolò is considered arrogant, he always makes the last decision, and wants to be the center of attention,” reveals Venza, explaining an alleged incompatibility of character in the couple.