There famous couple formed by Gianfranco Fini and Elisabetta Tulliani seems to have reached the end of the line. Gianfranco Fini, 72 years old, and Elisabetta Tulliani, 52 years old, were united after Fini’s separation from his first wife in 2007. From their relationship two daughters were born, Carolina and Martina, in 2007 and 2009 respectively. house in Monte Carlo had serious legal consequences for Fini, sentenced in first instance to 2 years and 8 months for suspected money laundering. During the trial, Elisabetta tried to defend herself by attributing all the blame to her brother, even going so far as to leave the courtroom in tears.

The news of the breakup, confirmed by several sources, had been in the air for some time. ‘Dagospia’ recently reported that Fini attended several dinners alone at the home of his lawyer friend Giuseppe Consoloeffectively confirming the rumors about the separation.

A friend close to the couple revealed that the breakup is not recent, but that it has been happening for some time. The two protagonists, however, have chosen not to comment publicly on the situation. One of the main causes of the crisis appears to be the thorny issue of housing Montecarloan episode that dragged them to court.

Finish he said he was deceived by Giancarlo And Elisabetta Tulliani, who had persuaded him to sell the property. Only later did he discover that the buyer was Giancarlo, and he therefore broke off all relations with him. Furthermore, the trial documents revealed that Elisabetta was a co-owner of the house and that she had received part of the proceeds from its sale from her brother, circumstances of which Fini was completely unaware. This series of events marked the end of a long and complex chapter in the lives of Gianfranco Fini and Elisabetta Tulliani, two public figures who now separately face the consequences of an affair that has captured the public’s attention.