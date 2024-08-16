The love story of the famous couple has come to an end after years together.

Apparently this is not a very lucky period for love. A couple very famous has in fact come to an end after many years of life spent together. A bolt from the blue for all the fans who did not expect such news in the slightest.

Archive photo

This is who we’re talking about.

Love is over for the lucky couple: fans can’t believe it

All that glitters is not always gold, which is why social media and newspapers often only show us the best part of life. medal. Even couples of celebrities and actors, as well as famous people, find themselves living unpleasant dynamics that they do not share with their followers.

Archive photo

Precisely for this reason, when a love ends everyone is amazed because no one would have imagined a final of this kind. A few hours ago, a very loved couple announced that they had ended a long-standing relationship.

The two parties had been together for 7 years, but unfortunately they have come to the conclusion that it would be best for each of them to go their separate ways. The official source of this news is the Daily Mail, who talked about how the two super VIPs decided to turn the page.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have said goodbye

To have put the word end to his love story the frontman of Coldplay Chris Martin and the American actress Dakota JohnsonThe two were engaged for 7 years, but they never fueled the gossip and the world of rumors.

Chris and Dakota

Once again we are not faced with a dramatic exit, but it seems that doubts about their relationship arose following the woman’s behavior. The actress was caught by the paparazzi without ring of engagement, something that had never happened in all these years.

The Daily Mail then confirmed the public’s doubts by declaring that the two did everything to make their relationship work. relation. Unfortunately, however, they understood that despite their efforts this was no longer possible. They also excluded the possibility of a backfire.