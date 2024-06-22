The singer vents on social media about the burglary suffered at home 48 hours after the birth of his daughter

Strong shock and fear for the well-known singer-songwriter who, after welcoming his first daughter with open arms, finds the front door torn down. Thieves in action in the house of Ermal Metathe artist publishes his response to this gesture on social media.

Ermal Meta is an Albanian naturalized Italian singer-songwriter, composer and musician. Over the years the young artist has achieved enormous success. Since 2013 the young man has undertaken a solo journey and in 2018 he won the Sanremo Festival paired with Fabrizio Moro. These days the singer, together with his partner Chiara Sturdàwelcomed their first daughter Fortune. The singer’s latest album, entitled, is dedicated to his partner Chiara and his daughter Fortuna Good luck.

Through their social channels, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, expressing all their happiness and emotion. Today Ermal Meta returns to writing on Instagram but for other reasons. The singer published a story where he shows the front door of their home. In the image it is clear that the door of the house has been forced and there are many broken glasses to the ground. The musician shows all the damage resulting from the break-in and sends a message to thieves, with music in the background In this world of thievesfamous song by his friend and colleague Antonello Venditti.

“I’m warning the thieves who broke my door last night to finally steal a necklace. If you’re looking for gold or cash, don’t go to a songwriter’s house! We are not rich! We don’t sell cherries!”

Ermal Meta and the message for the thieves

A short and very intense message which also attempts to play down the situation. After the emotion felt in the hospital on June 19th for the birth of Futura, today Ermal Meta he finds himself having to deal with various emotions, including fear. Certainly a thorough investigation will now be carried out to try to trace the perpetrators of this terrible crime.

Despite the fear and shock, Ermal decided to publish a video on his Instagram profile where thanks all the fans and the people who wrote to him about the birth of the little girl.