The anger still has not dissipated for the River fans, who beyond the pride of the team’s great performance against Palmeiras have not finished digesting the elimination in the Copa Libertadores semifinals on a night marked by controversies.

Conmebol, as it usually does, released this Wednesday the videos of the dialogues between the match referee and the assistants from the VAR booth, something that in this case was especially expected.

The plays that were published were three, all in the Palmeiras area. The first, the goal that Montiel converted at the beginning of the second half and would have equalized the series but the VAR made it annulled. The second, the penalty to Matías Suárez that the referee Ostojich charged and later was also annulled due to the intervention of technology. And the third, a presumed penalty to Borré already in injury time, in which there was an offside in the previous play.

(News in development)